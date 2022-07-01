Investment rates increase remarkably in the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News /The Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Begard Talabani, said on Friday that investments in the agricultural field have increased remarkably in the Region.

The Minister said in a speech that Halabja is one of the richest areas in the Kurdistan Region, stressing the need to revive agricultural work in it.

She added that investors are coming to the Region and requesting facilities from the Ministry of agriculture.

During the last three years, the investment rate in the region increased from 1.8% to 10%, according to the Minister.