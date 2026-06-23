Erbil launches mega mosque with record ambitions

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani laid the foundation stone for the Barzani Grand Mosque in Erbil, a project covering more than two million square meters and planned as one of the Region’s largest religious and architectural landmarks.

Dr. Goran Rashad Mullah Fattah, the project’s chief designer, told Shafaq News the mosque’s design was inspired by the Kurdish tent, a symbol tied in Kurdish memory to displacement, resistance, and life outside cities. It will include spaces for religious occasions, a scientific center for Sharia students, and annual service programs for citizens, especially low-income families, in a project that seeks to “revive Kurdish patterns and ornaments within a modern architectural structure.”

The mosque –carrying the name of late Kurdish leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani, whose legacy is associated in Kurdistan with nationalism, justice, and peace– is planned to include “the world’s largest concrete dome,” a historic gate intended to be the tallest and heaviest of its kind, and a 600-meter artificial waterfall rising 48 meters.

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