Croatian PM to visit Baghdad with business delegation

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić Radman on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Both sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on economic cooperation, energy, oil, security and defense issues of mutual interest.

Hussein welcomed the upcoming visit of a Croatian government and business delegation, led by Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, to Baghdad, describing it as an opportunity to broaden investment and trade collaboration.

Iraq aims to translate its relationship with Croatia into practical cooperation across key sectors, particularly energy and investment, the Iraqi FM affirmed.

He also received a formal invitation from his Croatian counterpart to attend the Energy and Security Conference scheduled for July in Zagreb.

For his part, Radman noted the planned October 2025 visit by Croatia’s prime minister to Iraq, describing it as a step toward deepening the strategic partnership across multiple sectors.

Earlier today, the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Turkiye to attend the forum.