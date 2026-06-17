Portugal held by DR Congo in flat World Cup opener

Shafaq News- Houston

DR Congo held Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in the teams' opening Group K match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Playing at Houston Stadium in Texas, Portugal made a bright start as João Neves headed home a Pedro Neto cross in the sixth minute, raising expectations of a comfortable victory for Roberto Martínez's side.

However, DR Congo responded strongly and leveled deep into first-half stoppage time when Yoane Wissa converted a cross from Arthur Masuaku with a header, securing a historic goal in the nation's return to the World Cup after a lengthy absence.

The result leaves Group K finely balanced ahead of the second round of fixtures, with Portugal set to face Uzbekistan on June 23 before taking on Colombia four days later. DR Congo will meet Colombia and Uzbekistan in its remaining group-stage matches.