Health Directorate corruption arrests rise to 12 in Diyala

Shafaq News- Diyala

Authorities arrested two more employees on corruption charges at Diyala's Health Directorate, bringing the total number of detained employees, doctors, and department heads to 12, a source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

On July 9, authorities arrested six Health Directorate employees, including senior doctors and department heads. According to the source, the network worked through brokers to inflate disability ratings from about 30% to more than 50%, enabling public employees seeking medical retirement to qualify for full pensions in exchange for bribes. Security forces arrested three other employees earlier on charges of financial and administrative corruption and accepting bribes from members of the public.

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