Iraq nabs top terror suspects in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested three high-risk individuals wanted under the country’s anti-terrorism law during a joint operation in Diyala province, the local police chief said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Kazem Atiya, commander of Diyala Police, stated that the arrests were carried out in a coordinated operation involving the National Security Service and local police units, based on precise intelligence.

The suspects were detained under Article 4 of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law. Authorities have taken legal action and referred them to the judiciary, the statement added.