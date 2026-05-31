Security force arrests North Refineries Company finance director in Baiji

Shafaq News- Saladin

A security force from Baghdad detained the finance director of Iraq’s North Refineries Company at the Baiji refinery in Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday, a day after authorities arrested the company’s director general on corruption-related charges.

The operation was carried out inside the refinery under tight security measures and was completed without any incidents or objections. No further details were immediately available regarding the reasons for the arrest.