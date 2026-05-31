Mosul cancer hospital begins receiving patients

Shafaq News- Mosul

The Specialized Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Hospital in Mosul has begun receiving cancer patients, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil announced on Sunday.

In press remarks during the hospital’s inauguration, al-Dakhil described the facility as among Iraq’s largest specialized healthcare projects, vowing that it will provide advanced treatment services for cancer patients within the province.

“The hospital consists of three floors and has a capacity of 100 beds, including 33 isolation rooms equipped in line with medical standards,” he said, adding that it also includes three linear accelerators for cancer treatment, a hot laboratory (Hot Lab), a PET scan device, and a comprehensive range of modern medical equipment.

Iraq has been steadily investing in its health system in recent years. In 2024, the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization opened 15 new hospitals and 43 specialized centers, while health insurance coverage grew from 300,000 to more than 770,000 people within a year. In September 2025, Iraq recorded having around 450 hospitals, including 250 public and 164 private facilities.