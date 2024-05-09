Iraqi Interior Ministry: over 12,250 violators of residency conditions arrested in 2024

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior disclosed on Thursday that over 12,250 individuals have violated residency conditions in the country.

Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, revealed to Shafaq News Agency that since the beginning of 2024, over 12,250 violators have been apprehended.

"The individuals have been deported from the country," Miri stated, pointing out that the suspects hailed from various nationalities, including Arab, Asian, and African.