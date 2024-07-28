Iraqi Interior Ministry arrests individual for killing Popular Mobilization Forces member

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of an individual accused of killing a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad a few days ago.

Al-Karkh Police Command stated that its units arrested a person who had killed a member of the 40th Brigade of the PMF in the Mansour area six days ago and injured another person with a sharp object. The suspect was apprehended in the Sheikh Maarouf area following a setup ambush.

The PMF (in Arabic: Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi) was formed from armed factions, mainly Shia, in mid-2014 in response to a jihad fatwa issued by Prominent Shiite Marja'a Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, aimed at combating ISIS that had seized control of four northern and northwestern governorates, including Dilala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh and approached the borders of the capital Baghdad.

The PMF played a significant role in assisting the Iraqi army in defeating ISIS and liberating Iraqi cities, and has since transformed into an entity with a specific law passed by the Iraqi parliament and is under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in Iraq.

After the defeat of ISIS in 2017, the PMF factions continue to operate in areas where terrorist remnants are hidden, launching attacks in collaboration with the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces. However, the PMF has also become one of Iraq's political and institutional powers, with its economic influence expanding significantly.