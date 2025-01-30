Iraq sees 43% drop in organized crime

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced a 50% decrease in organized crime rates nationwide, highlighting ongoing efforts by security forces to combat crime and enhance security across provinces.

During a joint press conference in Diyala province with the Provincial Council and local government heads, Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari reported a 43% decline in organized crime rates across Iraq, adding, “Efforts to combat corruption within the ministry focus on bribery and abuse of power.”

“In 2024, over 13,000 personnel and officers were referred for investigation, with more than 4,000 dismissed from service, along with several retirements,” he explained.

Regarding drugs, he confirmed that the “security forces' war” against drug trafficking and use has led to a decrease in supply, an increase in prices, and a reduction in demand, particularly in Diyala.

Recent efforts have reportedly led to the dismantling of international drug trafficking networks and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics in the province. “Efforts to apprehend those involved in these criminal activities will continue,” he clarified.

On the execution of arrest warrants, al-Shammari emphasized that the ministry faces no pressure in pursuing lawbreakers. “All warrants are executed promptly, and all procedures follow legal frameworks to ensure state authority and protect citizens' security.”

The minister also affirmed that committees will be formed next week to address the displacement issue in Diyala and facilitate the return of the remaining displaced families to their affected villages.