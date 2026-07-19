Spain are World Cup 2026 champions after beating Argentina

Shafaq News- New York/ New Jersey

Spain are World Cup 2026 champions after defeating 10-man Argentina 1-0 following extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 109th minute, finishing Nico Williams’ pass to secure Spain’s second world title and end Argentina’s reign.

Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled the final for long periods, recording 15 attempts during regulation while Argentina failed to register a shot and relied on Emiliano Martinez to preserve the goalless score.

Enzo Fernandez was dismissed in second-half stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card for fouling Pau Cubarsi, leaving Lionel Scaloni’s team with 10 players throughout extra time.

Williams exploited the space on Argentina’s left before finding Torres, whose finish finally beat Martinez after the goalkeeper had repeatedly denied Spain.

Lisandro Martinez had already left the match injured during the first half, forcing Scaloni to reshape his defence before Fernandez’s red card placed the holders under sustained pressure.

Lamine Yamal threatened from the right and forced Martinez into a late save from a free kick, while Rodri and Fabian Ruiz controlled midfield and kept Argentina pinned deep.

Martinez made 10 saves during regulation, the highest recorded total by a goalkeeper in a World Cup final, but could not prevent Torres from deciding the match.

Spain completed the tournament unbeaten and conceded only once, defeating Austria, Portugal, Belgium, France, and Argentina in the knockout rounds.

The victory delivered Spain’s first World Cup since Andres Iniesta’s extra-time winner against the Netherlands in 2010.

La Roja also became the first country to hold the men’s and women’s World Cups simultaneously and the first champions to receive FIFA’s newly introduced title rings alongside the trophy and gold medals.

Argentina missed the chance to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup, while Lionel Messi’s latest campaign ended with defeat four years after he captained the country to the title in Qatar.