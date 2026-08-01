PM Al-Zaidi vows strict action against cross-border threats

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi pledged on Saturday to prevent Iraqi territory from being used for attacks against neighboring countries, directing security forces to enforce the law, maintain stability, and safeguard national sovereignty.

During an emergency meeting, al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a joint security committee to address emerging security challenges, warning that any violation would face a firm response.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia accused Iran-backed Iraqi groups of launching drones targeting energy facilities inside the Kingdom. The factions rejected the allegations, while Yemen’s Houthi Movement (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility for the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Joint Saudi-US strikes later targeted weapons depots and logistics sites in eastern Iraq, killing at least 20 Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) personnel and wounding 32 others.