Iraq’s CF backs state monopoly on war decisions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), the largest Iraqi parliamentary coalition, discussed recent developments in Iraq and the Middle East during an emergency meeting, reaffirming that decisions of war and peace must remain exclusively with the government.

In a statement, the CF condemned repeated attacks targeting the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), describing them as a blatant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, and backed the Ministerial Council for National Security’s decision allowing Iraqi security forces to defend themselves.

The Framework also denounced attacks on vital infrastructure, state institutions, and diplomatic missions, noting the need to pursue those responsible and take legal action against them.

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