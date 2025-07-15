Iraq’s CF: Armed factions not behind Kurdistan oil field strikes

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s ruling Shiite alliance, the Coordination Framework (CF), denied on Tuesday any involvement by affiliated armed factions in the recent drone strikes that targeted vital oil fields in the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Amer al-Fayez, a senior figure in the CF—the political umbrella representing many armed factions—dismissed the attacks as “disruptive acts” carried out by forces seeking to destabilize the country and embarrass the Iraqi government, asserting that “all factions agree Iraq must stay out of regional conflicts.”

The armed groups, according to Al-Fayez, had informed both the Framework and the government that they had “no connection whatsoever” to the strikes, reaffirming their support for national stability.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Region Presidency denounced the assaults on the Khurmala and Sarsangoil fields in Erbil and Duhok, urging Baghdad to act swiftly to stop future aggression. In response, the Iraqi Parliament and government launched an immediate investigation into the incidents, with the Iraqi Presidency describing them as “terrorist acts.”

Kurdish officials have accused elements within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)—a state-sanctioned umbrella of mostly Shiite armed groups—of orchestrating the strikes under the pretext of targeting alleged Israeli intelligence sites. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has consistently rejected those claims as fabrications, asserting that no Israeli presence exists within its territory.

Iraq’s Military Command, however, rebuffed the accusations, calling them “baseless” and “unacceptable,” and challenging the KRG to submit evidence through formal channels.