Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi border forces seized 15 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in the Sinjar district of western Nineveh province on Monday after acting on intelligence.

The Iraqi Border Forces Command said the drugs were tested and handed over to Nineveh's anti-narcotics directorate for further legal action.

Sinjar, in northwestern Iraq near the Syrian border, lies along routes used for cross-border smuggling. Nineveh has seen repeated drug seizures and trafficking arrests, including the detention earlier this year of three suspects carrying 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

Iraqi authorities confiscated 16.8 tons of narcotics between 2023 and July 2026, with courts issuing 380 death sentences, 150 life terms, and 190 international arrest warrants in trafficking cases. In the first half of this year alone, security agencies dismantled 378 networks, including 59 operating internationally, and seized more than 1,977 kilograms of drugs.

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