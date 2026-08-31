Shafaq News- Damascus

A Kurdish cultural event was held at a government center in Damascus for the first time since what Kurdish political figures described as Syria’s “liberation,” with participants calling for greater recognition of the Kurdish language and culture.

Organized by the Star Foundation for Development, the event brought together political, cultural and artistic figures and featured performances by the Beritan troupe and Ster Zerin musical group, along with Kurdish songs and traditional dances.

Mohammed Ibish, an official from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), told Shafaq News on Monday that holding the event at a government center marked an important step toward greater openness and reconstruction.

Ibish argued that introducing Kurdish into school curricula and recognizing it as an official language would be an “initial step” toward addressing Syria’s challenges and rebuilding the country. He urged Syrians to support such measures, warning that continued disputes and conflict “will benefit no one, while external powers will be the only beneficiaries.”

Hecalled forgreater integration and cooperation among Syrians in the next phase, with all sides engaging in dialogue and contributing to the construction of a new Syria where the state belongs to all its citizens.

The KDP official also highlighted the cultural significance of the event, saying it would help bring Kurdish music and heritage into the broader Syrian cultural sphere and introduce audiences across the country to Kurdish culture and traditions. He suggested holding similar events in other provinces to encourage greater understanding and closer ties among Syrians.

Fayrouz Khalil, head of relations for the Democratic Union Party (DUP) in Damascus,emphasizedthat women’s participation in singing, folklore and traditional dances demonstrated their role in building a cohesive and educated society. She pointed to the strong presence of Kurdish women in recent years, particularly in the fight against ISIS, as evidence of their capacity to contribute to society.

Khalil stressed that showcasing Kurdish culture through art and women’s participation highlighted the community’s role in promoting a diverse Syrian society. She also underscored the importance of Kurdish representation in Damascus and across the country.

The DUP official maintained that Kurds had consistently supported a “unified Syria for all Syrians,” including through military, administrative and institutional efforts.

She pointed to the role of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in protecting large areas and preserving their gains in recent years, describing their integration into the institutions of Syria’s transitional government as a step toward building a unified state.

“The coming days will prove that the Kurdish will is moving toward building a free, safe and stable Syria that belongs to all Syrians,” shedeclared.

On the Kurdish language, Khalil argued that it had not received sufficient recognition relative to the sacrifices made by the Kurdish people. She called for broader recognition of Kurdish across Syria rather than limiting its presence to a small number of classes in school curricula.

Many Kurds speak Arabic and are familiar with Arab culture, Khalil noted, adding that Arabic-speaking Syrians should also have the opportunity to learn about and respect the Kurdish language. Promoting both languages and cultures, sheconcluded, could serve as a bridge toward greater coexistence and understanding among Syria’s different communities.