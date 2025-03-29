Iraq’s PM al-Sudani: Lebanon gets 6-month fuel export extension

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani approved a six-month extension for fuel exports to Lebanon, allowing shipments to continue through September.

According to a statement from his office, al-Sudani informed Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri of the decision during a phone call, authorizing the Oil Ministry to proceed under a special exemption.

During the phone call, the PM reaffirmed his country’s support for Lebanon’s security, stability, and reconstruction, praising Berri’s role in navigating Lebanon’s political landscape.

Al-Sudani also condemned the recent Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs, describing it as part of a broader attempt by the “occupying entity [Israel]” to escalate tensions.

Berri, in turn, thanked Iraq for its continued backing, stressing the need to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Iraq and Lebanon signed a fuel supply agreement in July 2021 to help ease Lebanon’s power crisis. Since then, Iraq has continued shipments, even as Lebanon’s debt, now exceeding $1 billion, remains unpaid.