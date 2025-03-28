First time since ceasefire: Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs

Shafaq News/ Israel struck on Friday a building in Hadath neighborhood of Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahieh), as Lebanese President Joseph Aoun meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss rising tensions with Israel, according to Lebanese media outlets.

The building was hit four times—three warning shots and a final strike—after the Israeli army's spokesman Avichay Adraee posted an alert on X, highlighting the targeted building and advising civilians to maintain a distance of at least 300 meters "for their safety."

This marked the first strike on Dahieh since the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel entered effect on November 27, 2024.

No casualties have been reported yet.

The warning, followed by the strikes, has triggered heavy traffic congestion across Beirut, fueled by residents’ fears of a broader escalation, Lebanese media affirmed.

Lebanon's Minister of Education ordered schools and universities in the affected area to close and evacuate, as a precaution to safeguard students and staff.

According to Israeli media, President Joseph Aoun was informed in advance of the strike, with Yedioth Ahronoth reporting that US President Donald Trump had urged Israel to refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure in Beirut.

During his meeting with Macron, Aoun condemned the Israeli attack, calling it "a continuation of Israel’s violations of the ceasefire," and urged the international community to compel Israel to adhere to the agreement.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he had made a series of calls with Arab and international leaders to "urge maximum pressure on Israel to halt its military actions." He also asked the army chief to determine the source of the rocket fire from Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah has not responded so far.

Earlier in the day, Israel reported that two rockets were launched from Lebanon—one of which was intercepted, while the other landed within Lebanese territory. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz later warned that “the fate of Kiryat Shmona is the same as the fate of Beirut.”