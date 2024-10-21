Israeli airstrikes intensify over Beirut’s southern suburbs: four dead, including a child

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Monday evening, targeting several areas within hours.

According to Lebanese media outlets, the strikes targeted Burj al-Barajneh, Jamous, Harat Hreik, Hadath, Jnah, and Ouzai. The barrage of more than 16 airstrikes caused explosions heard as far as the surrounding mountainous regions.

The deadliest strike hit near Rafic Hariri Government Hospital in Beirut’s Jnah area, where the Lebanese Health Ministry reported that four civilians, including a child, were killed, and at least 24 others were injured. The attack also caused significant damage to the hospital facilities.

For the first time, Israeli airstrikes also targeted Ouzai, located about 200 meters from Beirut’s international airport. Al-Mayadeen News channel reported that a Middle East Airlines flight was forced to land on an auxiliary runway due to the proximity of the strikes.

In a related development, the Israeli military spokesperson released an illustration showing what they claimed to be a tunnel extending beneath Al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut’s southern suburb, allegedly used by Hezbollah to store millions of dollars and gold.

However, Fadi Alameh, director of Al-Sahel Hospital, refuted the claims, confirming, "Al-Sahel is a private hospital with no connection to any political party. The occupation’s reports are mere fabrications and an attempt to undermine Lebanon’s healthcare sector."