Israel issues evacuation warning in Beirut's southern suburbs

Shafaq News/ Israel issued an urgent evacuation warning on Friday to residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahieh), the first since the ceasefire with Lebanon took effect on November 27, 2024.

The alert, posted on X by the Israeli army Spokesman Avichay Adraee, claimed that the marked building and adjacent structures in the Hadath neighborhood are "located near Hezbollah-affiliated facilities, putting civilians at risk."

“For your safety and the safety of your families, you must evacuate these buildings immediately and move at least 300 meters away,” the warning read.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل للمتواجدين في الضاحية الجنوبية في بيروت وخاصة في حي الحدث 🔸لكل من يتواجد في المبنى المحدد بالأحمر وفق ما يُعرض في الخارطة والمباني المجاورة له: أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت تابعة لحزب الله 🔸من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلاتكم أنتم مضطرون لإخلاء هذه… pic.twitter.com/ezFT6kYSv6 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 28, 2025

Israeli airstrikes continued on Friday in several areas in southern Lebanon, including the Jabbour Heights and Iqlim al-Tuffah regions. Israeli warplanes also bombed the town of Kfar Tebnit, killing one person and injuring 18 others, according to Lebanese media.

Earlier in the day, Israel said two rockets had been launched from Lebanese territory