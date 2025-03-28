Israel reports rocket fire from Lebanon, hits southern regions

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israel reported the launch of two rockets from Lebanese territory, while it renewed its airstrikes on various areas in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli and Lebanese media outlets.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichai Adrai indicated that one of the rockets was intercepted, while the second landed in Lebanese territory.

#عاجل إطلاق قذيفتيْن صاروخيتيْن من لبنان نحو إسرائيل حيث تم اعتراض إحدى القذائف بينما سقطت الثانية داخل الأراضي اللبنانية — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 28, 2025

The launch triggered air raid sirens in the settlements of Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am, Margaliot, and Tel Hai in the north, Israeli media reported.

In response, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz noted that “the fate of Kiryat Shmona is the same as the fate of Beirut,” threatening, “Without peace in Israel’s northern border communities, there will be no peace in Beirut either.”

Katz held the Lebanese government directly responsible for any fire aimed at the Galilee, emphasizing that Israel would not allow a return to the situation of October 7 and would ensure the security of its residents.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery targeted the area between the villages of Qaaqaaiyet El-Jisr and Kfar Sir in southern Lebanon, while also hitting the eastern neighborhood of Khyam. The shelling extended to the border town of Kfarkela, and an Israeli shell landed in Taybah, according to Lebanese reports.

Israeli media claimed on Saturday that five rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the northern Israeli town of Metula in the Upper Galilee. Hezbollah denied any involvement, stating that the Israeli claims were part of “a continued excuse” for ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which have persisted since the ceasefire was announced.

Despite the ceasefire agreement taking effect on November 27, 2024, Israel has violated it 1,263 times, causing at least 100 fatalities and 331 injuries, according to Lebanese official data.

Israel also failed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by the agreed February 18 deadline, carrying out only a partial pullback while continuing to occupy five major Lebanese hills seized in the last war. Recently, it has begun constructing a border strip extending one or two kilometers into Lebanese territory.