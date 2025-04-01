"Uproot Terrorists": Israel's demand to Lebanon after Beirut strike

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israel called on the Lebanese government to prevent attacks from its territory following an airstrike in Beirut that targeted and killed senior Hezbollah member Hassan Bdeir.

Following the strike, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar claimed Bdeir was “operating in coordination with Iran’s Quds Force and assisting Hamas in planning an attack against Israeli civilians.”

“We expect Lebanon to take action to uproot terrorist organizations acting within its borders against Israel,” he added.

The strike was the second carried out by Israel on Beirut within five days. Lebanese officials condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of sovereignty and a breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Despite the ceasefire agreement taking effect on November 27, 2024, Israel has violated it 1,263 times, causing at least 100 fatalities and 331 injuries, according to Lebanese official data.

Israel also failed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by the agreed February 18 deadline, carrying out only a partial pullback while continuing to occupy five major Lebanese hills seized in the last war.