“Hostile intentions”: Lebanese President condemns second Israeli attack on Dahyeh

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), the second attack on the area since the ceasefire took effect, urging “friends” to stand with Lebanon.

Aoun denounced attempts to drag his country back into a cycle of violence, calling the strike “a serious warning of hostile intentions toward Lebanon.”

"Israel’s aggression requires rallying friends to support Lebanon."

Without a prior evacuation warning, the airstrike targeted a building on the street between Hay Madi and Mouawad of Dahyeh at 2:00 a.m., destroying its first three stories.

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, the strike killed three people, including a woman, and injured seven others, with two in critical condition.

The Israeli military claimed it targeted a Hezbollah member, alleging he had recently been directing Hamas operatives and assisting them in an attempt to carry out an “imminent attack against Israeli civilians.”

Hezbollah has yet to comment on the assault.

Last Friday, Israel launched its first airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs since a fragile ceasefire in November ended a year-long war on Lebanon, which killed and injured thousands, including women and children. The military said the strike was in response to two rockets fired from southern Lebanon into Israel. No group claimed responsibility, and Hezbollah denied involvement.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues airstrikes on several parts of Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah military sites, though reports indicate civilians have also been hit.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem had stressed that his group cannot accept continued bombardment, warning that if Israel does not comply with the ceasefire, “we will have no choice but to consider other options.”