Hezbollah blames Lebanese government for Israeli incursions

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem held Lebanon’s new government responsible for Israeli incursions in the country’s south and the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahiyeh).

Speaking at an event marking Al-Quds Day, Qassem said Hezbollah views Palestine as “a just cause” and remains committed to the liberation of holy sites, including Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This is a breaking story...