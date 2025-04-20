Lebanon’s Aoun: State control of Hezbollah's weapons coming at right moment

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for quiet dialogue over the future of Hezbollah’s weapons, reaffirming his aim to place all arms under state authority.

Speaking after Easter mass in Bkerki following a meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, Aoun said the issue must be approached “responsibly and in the national interest.”

“Disputes are not resolved in the media,” he told reporters. “We will move to place all weapons in the hands of the state, but we’re waiting for the right moment to do so.”

He further affirmed that the Lebanese citizens do not want another war with Israel, noting that “Lebanon’s recovery has begun, and no one will stop it.”

A Timeline And A Proposal

Aoun’s comments build on earlier statements in which he said he hopes Hezbollah will disarm by the end of 2025 — the first time a Lebanese president has publicly proposed a timeline.

He also proposed that Hezbollah fighters, as Lebanese citizens, could be integrated into the national army through special programs — but stressed that such a move would require consensus among political actors.

“We want to disarm Hezbollah, but we will not ignite a civil war.”

Hezbollah Pushes Back

Hezbollah has repeatedly defended its arsenal as vital to Lebanon’s defense against Israel, which reportedly has committed more than 2,700 violations since the recent ceasefire.

In an earlier speech, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem said the Lebanese army alone cannot defend the country, warning that weakening the resistance would allow Israel to "enter at any time and occupy what it wants."

Qassem acknowledged the constitution reserves weapons for the state but argued that Hezbollah’s arms are strictly for confronting Israel and have no role in domestic affairs. “We will resist anyone who targets the resistance or works to disarm it, just as we resisted Israel.”