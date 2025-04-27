Lebanese President: Israeli strikes risk regional escalation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s repeated attacks on Lebanon.

In a statement, Aoun urged the United States and France, as guarantors of the cessation of hostilities agreement, to bear responsibility for compelling Israel to halt its assaults immediately.

He warned that Israel’s continued undermining of regional stability would further escalate tensions and pose serious risks to the security and stability of the region.

His comments came as the Israeli military carried out an airstrike on a warehouse in the Hadath area of Beirut’s southern suburbs.