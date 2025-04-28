Lebanon's red line: President demands Israeli exit from occupied hills

Shafaq News/ Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday called for Israel to withdraw from five occupied hills along the southern frontier, warning that a return to the “language of war” must be avoided.

Speaking to a visiting delegation from the French Senate at the Baabda Presidential Palace, Aoun said the Israeli military's continued presence was obstructing the Lebanese Army’s full deployment to the border, complicating efforts to stabilize the area, according to a statement from the presidency.

"Israeli withdrawal from the occupied hills is necessary for the army to complete its deployment and for the Lebanese state to fully extend its authority over its lands," Aoun explained.

The Lebanese Army, he added, continues to carry out its duties south of the Litani River under the terms of the agreement, including clearing villages of leftover munitions and armed groups, despite strained resources and limited manpower amid Lebanon’s deepening economic crisis.

Aoun also reaffirmed the state’s exclusive right to bear arms, in line with the political platform he outlined at the start of his presidency. "The decision to confine weapons to the hands of the state has been made and is being implemented with calm and national responsibility, in order to protect civil peace.”

The 2024–2025 Israel-Lebanon conflict erupted in October 2023 when Hezbollah launched cross-border attacks in support of Gaza after the October 7 assault. Israel responded with extensive airstrikes and launched a ground offensive into southern Lebanon by late 2024, leaving more than 4,100 people dead and at least 17,000 wounded, including women and children.

A US-brokered ceasefire, signed on November 26, 2024, mandated a 60-day cessation of hostilities, Hezbollah’s withdrawal north of the Litani River, and Israel’s pullback from southern Lebanon. A five-nation monitoring committee, led by the United States, was established to oversee implementation.

However, violations persist. As of April 2025, Israeli airstrikes have continued to target southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, citing threats from Hezbollah's military infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and renewed tensions across the region. Additionally, Israeli forces remain entrenched in five positions along the border.