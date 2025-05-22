First since Ceasefire: Israel warns then strikes southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes struck Toul District in Nabatiyeh on Thursday, marking the first time since the November 2024 ceasefire that Israel issued a public warning ahead of a targeted airstrike in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military’s spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, posted on X, urging civilians to evacuate an area near a specific building. According to Adraee, the targeted location was in proximity to facilities affiliated with Hezbollah.

Lebanese media confirmed the attack but reported no immediate casualties.

#عاجل 🔸تحذير عاجل للمتواجدين في قرية تول في جنوب لبنان وتحديدًا لكل من يتواجد في المبنى المحدد بالأحمر وفق ما يُعرض في الخارطة والمباني القريبة منه🔸تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت تابعة لحزب الله الارهابي🔸من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلاتكم, أنتم مضطرون لإخلاء هذه المباني فورًا… pic.twitter.com/epivtfrwX8 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 22, 2025

In a separate statement, Adraee announced that Israeli jets had also conducted an airstrike on a Hezbollah military site in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley. The target reportedly contained rocket launch platforms and other combat equipment, following surveillance that detected Hezbollah activity at the location.

Thursday’s developments come amid a marked escalation in Israeli military operations across Lebanon. The Toul strike was Israel’s eighth reported airstrike in the country this week alone.

#عاجل 🔸أغارت طائرات حربية لجيش الدفاع قبل قليل على موقع عسكري احتوى على منصات صاروخية ووسائل قتالية لحزب الله في منطقة البقاع بعد ان تم رصد أنشطة لحزب الله داخل الموقع. 🔸كما تمت مهاجمة بنى تحتية ارهابية ومنصات قذائف وصواريخ تابعة لحزب الله في جنوب لبنان. 🔸وجود وسائل قتالية… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 22, 2025

In addition to the aerial bombardments, drone attacks were reported on Thursday in the towns of Rabb Thalathin and al-Wazzani, resulting in at least one confirmed civilian death.

Earlier the same day, an Israeli drone targeted several prefabricated shelters in the border village of Mhaibib.

Since the ceasefire took effect in November 2024, the Lebanese authorities have documented more than 3,200 Israeli violations, with over 200 deaths and approximately 400 injuries recorded.

According to the terms of the ceasefire agreement, Israel was required to complete a full withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26. However, the deadline was extended to February 18 after Israel refused to comply. As of today, Israeli forces remain stationed at five military outposts along the border.