Ceasefire violations: Israel blows up homes in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli forces detonated several homes and buildings in Khyam, southern Lebanon, violating the ceasefire agreement announced on November 27.

Lebanese media reported that Israeli forces have continued targeting homes since early morning, with recent explosions followed by thick smoke rising near a mosque in central Khyam, an area Israeli forces had previously been unable to enter during the South Lebanon conflict.

Israeli artillery continues to shell the Mari Plain in southern Lebanon and the outskirts of Rashaya. Destruction of homes continues in areas like Yaroun, Tayr Harfa, Mays al-Jabal, and Kafr Kila, along with road clearing and blockades in Aitaroun and Khyam. A drone exploded in Majdal Zun.

Moreover, reports indicated the collapse of a residential building in Al-Abiad, a neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahieh,) following an Israeli airstrike on a neighboring building in the days before the ceasefire.

The Israeli army remains in violation of the ceasefire with Hezbollah, launching airstrikes today on southern and eastern Lebanon and firing heavy machine guns at several sites.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati opened an exceptional government session in Tyre (Sour,) southern Lebanon, reaffirming support for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL and urging parties to ensure the ceasefire agreement is implemented.

"These attacks will not intimidate us or change our convictions, and we have full confidence in the army's wise leadership,” he said.

Since the early hours of November 27, a "fragile" ceasefire agreement has been in place between Israel and Hezbollah, ending an exchange of fire that began on October 8, 2023, and escalated into a full-scale war over the past two months, resulting in the death of 4,047 people, and the injury of 16,638 others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health’s latest update.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered by the United States and France, aims to calm tensions in southern Lebanon and Israel for an initial 60-day period.

Under the agreement, Israeli forces are to withdraw from border areas, and Hezbollah is to scale back military operations in southern Lebanon.

According to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the number of Israeli violations of the ceasefire has surpassed 100.