Shafaq News- Chonburi

Iraq's U20 football team opened its AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Turkmenistan in Chonburi on Monday.

Turkmenistan went ahead from the penalty spot in the 15th minute before substitute Moamel Malik equalized for Iraq with a header in the 58th. The decisive goal came in the 77th minute after the Iraqi goalkeeper failed to hold the ball, allowing a Turkmenistan forward to score from the rebound.

Iraq created several late chances but could not equalize. The team will face the United Arab Emirates on September 3 before meeting host Thailand on September 6.

Under the AFC's qualifying format, the eight group winners and seven best runners-up advance to the 2027 finals in China. Iraq entered the qualifiers after an unbeaten training camp in Thailand, beating Kuwait 1-0 and Indonesia 2-1 before drawing 0-0 with Iran.