CF names envoy to open talks with al-Sadr

The Coordination Framework (CF) has agreed to appoint a representative to meet the Patriotic Shiite Movement Leader Muqtada al-Sadr and brief him on government formation talks, a source within the bloc told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Sadr boycotted the recent parliamentary elections despite repeated attempts by prominent political figures to persuade him to participate. In the 2021 elections, his movement had won 73 out of 329 seats — the largest bloc in parliament — before he ordered his lawmakers to resign, citing what he described as entrenched “corruption.”

The source said discussions are ongoing regarding the structure of the incoming government, as well as ways to address potential obstacles, adding that communication with al-Sadr remains part of the process.

The chosen envoy enjoys the confidence of the CF’s factions and is acceptable to Muqtada al-Sadr, the source said, adding that the representative will visit al-Sadr once the final election results are announced and formally ratified

Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary elections since 2003 with voter turnout exceeding 56%, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) bloc led in eight of Iraq’s 18 provinces, winning 46 seats. The Taqaddum (Progress) headed by Mohammed al-Halbousi followed with 33.

Within the Coordination Framework — the alliance of ruling Shia parties — Nouri al-Maliki’s E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun (State of Law Coalition) took 30 seats, Sadiqoon led by Qais al-Khazali gained 26, Badr organization headed by Hadi al-Ameri secured 19, and the Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah (National State Forces) led by Ammar al-Hakim obtained 18.