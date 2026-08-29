Israeli Army: Two Hamas members killed in northern Gaza

Israeli Army: Two Hamas members killed in northern Gaza
2026-08-29T20:11:41+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it had killed two Hamas members in northern Gaza, including a commander in the group’s elite Nukhba force.

It identified them as Hani Abd Al-Hai Fakhri Mazloum, a Nukhba platoon commander, and Hassan Zidan Hassan Deiri, a sniper in Hamas’ military wing, accusing both of involvement in transferring and supplying weapons to the group. “[They] posed an immediate threat prior to their elimination.”

Earlier Saturday, an Israeli strike hit a medicine storage facility at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, wounding three people and causing damage, according to Palestinian media. The Israeli military maintained that the strike targeted a Hamas commander allegedly hiding inside the hospital complex and planning “attacks against Israeli civilians” and troops.

Hamas has not commented on either allegation.

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