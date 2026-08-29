Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday denied that the United States had moved 130 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 14 days.

Liar liar pants on fire.For real 130s, tell your staffer to pull Moody's showing $130+ billion in war costs, and ask another how much Jane Street burned north of $130 million shorting oil for you in just one futures roll.Liar liar yields on fire. https://t.co/j1Ej9K7hPL pic.twitter.com/BPykaanAOM — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) August 29, 2026

White House adviser Stephen Miller said Hormuz was open to the United States and that Iran had exported no oil directly from its shores since Washington resumed its naval blockade last month. On August 28, the White House said nearly 1,500 commercial vessels carrying about 750 million barrels of crude oil had crossed the strait under US protection in recent months.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy disputed Washington’s account, saying Tehran retained “full control” of Hormuz and would maintain restrictions on unauthorized shipping until the United States met Iran’s conditions.