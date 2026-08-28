Shafaq News- Tehran

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Friday claimed “full control” of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway was closed to vessels seeking to transit without coordination with Tehran.

The IRGC Navy described US statements that the strait remains open to shipping as a “clear lie.”

Earlier, Axios reported, citing US officials, that Iran has lost much of its control over the waterway, with the US military now effectively controlling most areas of the strait.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said the country would rely on “domestic production and prudent spending” to withstand US economic sanctions, while President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged that the country’s exports and imports had fallen by 35% due to sanctions and what he described as a blockade.