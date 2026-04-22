Iran rejects Hormuz reopening under ceasefire breach

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday ruled out reopening the Strait of Hormuz under any breach of the ceasefire.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf stated, “A complete ceasefire only makes sense if it is not violated by the maritime blockade and the hostage-taking of the world’s economy,” calling for an end to “Zionist incitement” to war.

آتش‌بس کامل وقتی معنا دارد که با محاصره دریایی و گروگان‌گیری اقتصاد دنیا نقض نشود و جنگ افروزی صهیونیست‌ها در همه جبهه‌ها متوقف باشد؛ بازگشایی تنگه هرمز با نقض فاحش آتش‌بس ممکن نیست.با تجاوز نظامی به اهداف خود نرسیدند،با قلدری هم نخواهند رسید. تنها راه، پذیرش حقوق ملت ایران است. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 22, 2026

He added that Washington “did not achieve their goals through military aggression, nor will they through bullying,” stressing that the only path forward is to recognize Iran’s rights.

Trump previously announced a temporary extension of the two-week ceasefire with Iran, which had been set to expire today, citing divisions in Tehran and a request from Pakistani leaders to allow more time for negotiations. He also stated that a second round of talks with Iran could take place as early as Friday, adding there is potential for progress within 36 to 72 hours.