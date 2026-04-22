Israel strikes southern Lebanon as ceasefire violations continue

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out multiple air and ground strikes across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, despite a ceasefire set to remain in effect until April 27.

Local media reported that a drone strike targeted the village of Yuhmur, while explosions and widespread destruction of homes were recorded in the towns of Qantara, Hula, and Mays al-Jabal.

An Israeli airstrike also hit the town of al-Tiri in the Bint Jbeil district, killing two people and injuring several others, including a journalist. The fate of a second journalist, identified as Amal Khalil, remains unknown.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it responded to what it described as repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire by targeting a newly established Israeli military position in the al-Bayada area, adding that the position caught fire.

In the village of Debel, Israeli forces captured a wounded Hezbollah member after he had received treatment in Rmeish. According to Lebanese media, the Israeli army had contacted local civil defense teams demanding his handover, a request that was refused despite threats to shell the town and displace its residents. The fighter later surrendered himself, saying he did not want others to be harmed because of him.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: how Lebanon's fragmented power blocks a peace with Israel