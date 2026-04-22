Israeli strike injures journalists as one remains trapped in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Several people, including journalists, were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of al-Tiri in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district on Wednesday, Lebanese media reported.

Red Cross teams recovered two bodies and evacuated wounded freelance journalist Zeinab Faraj, with the evacuation vehicle coming under fire, while Al-Akhbar newspaper journalist Amal Khalil remains trapped as her family appeals for safe access for rescue teams.

The Lebanese army contacted the Mechanism Committee to facilitate entry, but no positive response has been received from Israel, Lebanese media reported, adding that the army has nonetheless decided to escort Red Cross teams into Al-Tiri attempting to rescue Khalil despite the risks.

President Joseph Aoun stressed the need to protect media workers operating in conflict zones, calling for coordination between the Red Cross, the army, and international forces to secure the evacuation of those at the site.

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,294 people and injured 7,544 others as of April 17, including 177 children and 274 women among the dead, and 704 children and 1,223 women among the injured, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.