Israeli strikes kill journalists in south Lebanon, widen toll

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes killed two journalists in southern Lebanon on Saturday, as attacks intensified across multiple fronts.

Ali Shuaib, a correspondent for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV, and Fatima Ftouni of Al-Mayadeen were killed when strikes hit areas in the south, including Kafra and Zrariyeh.

Earlier this month, an airstrike in Beirut killed Mohammad Sherri, Al-Manar’s political programming director, along with his wife in a residential apartment in Zoqaq al-Blat. Days earlier, a strike on a vehicle in Tyre left another journalist, Ali Nourddine, dead.

Since March 2, the Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,142 people and injured 3,315 others, including 121 children and 83 women among the dead, and 399 children and 454 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.