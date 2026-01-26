Hezbollah journalist killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

A man was killed, and two others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Hezbollah’s media relations department identified the victim as Ali Nourddine, a journalist and television presenter for Al-Manar, the group’s affiliated channel.

In a statement, the media relations condemned the strike as a war crime, warning that it reflects a dangerous escalation, with attacks increasingly directed at media professionals and institutions.

Separately, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that since November 2024, it has supported the Lebanese Armed Forces in deploying to approximately 130 permanent positions in southern Lebanon and has referred more than 400 weapons caches and related infrastructure to Lebanese authorities.

Since November 2024, UNIFIL helped @LebarmyOfficial deploy to around 130 permanent positions in south Lebanon and referred to them more than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure that we found. Our efforts together support resolution 1701 and contributes to long-term stability. pic.twitter.com/5LC2FEMNb2 — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) January 26, 2026

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli forces continue to maintain five positions south of the Litani River and carry out regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reports around 340 deaths and over 970 injuries during the same period.