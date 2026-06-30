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Gaza strikes kill four Hamas, Islamic Jihad commanders

Gaza strikes kill four Hamas, Islamic Jihad commanders
2026-06-30T19:13:05+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli forces killed three field officials from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and one from Hamas in separate strikes across the Gaza Strip over the past two days, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

The army killed veteran Hamas commander Mohammad Fathi Abdel Hay Abu Fakhr, leader of Hamas' Yibna Battalion in the Rafah Brigade, along with Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders Ali Kaid Mohammad Staitan, Talal Jaber Mohammad Abdel Aal, and Zaher Ibrahim Khalil Abu Salem in separate operations.

The groups have not commented on Israel's claims.

Palestinian media reported casualties in several areas across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, including Khan Younis and Jabalia, as Israeli forces carried out airstrikes, demolition operations, and artillery shelling in southern and eastern Gaza.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli military operations have killed more than 73,066 people and injured over 173,514 since the war began on October 7, 2023.

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