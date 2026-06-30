Gaza strikes kill four Hamas, Islamic Jihad commanders

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli forces killed three field officials from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and one from Hamas in separate strikes across the Gaza Strip over the past two days, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

🔴ELIMINATED: Mohammad Fathi Abd al-Hay Abu Fakher, Commander of the Yibna Battalion in Hamas' Rafah Brigade.Abu Fakher was a veteran Hamas commander, a key figure in its smuggling network and one of the senior officials in the Supply Department of Hamas’ military wing.In… pic.twitter.com/pUzlMtcwdo — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 30, 2026

The army killed veteran Hamas commander Mohammad Fathi Abdel Hay Abu Fakhr, leader of Hamas' Yibna Battalion in the Rafah Brigade, along with Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders Ali Kaid Mohammad Staitan, Talal Jaber Mohammad Abdel Aal, and Zaher Ibrahim Khalil Abu Salem in separate operations.

The groups have not commented on Israel's claims.

Palestinian media reported casualties in several areas across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, including Khan Younis and Jabalia, as Israeli forces carried out airstrikes, demolition operations, and artillery shelling in southern and eastern Gaza.

#عاجل | مجمع ناصر الطبي: ارتفاع عدد الشهداء إلى 3 إثر قصف إسرائيلي على مواصي مدينة خان يونس pic.twitter.com/8DlXPKLgW1 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 30, 2026

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli military operations have killed more than 73,066 people and injured over 173,514 since the war began on October 7, 2023.