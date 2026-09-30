Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security forces arrested six Afghan and Pakistani nationals and one Iranian in eastern Baghdad and seized passports and forged stamps, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The source said nine passports, papers and other international documents were seized, along with three forged stamps bearing the name of the Shalamcheh Residency and Passports Directorate, a forged Basra airport stamp and another used to alter dates.

Shalamcheh is an Iraq-Iran border crossing in Basra province. On September 29, Border Ports Authority chief Omar Adnan Al-Waeli said Iraq would not allow unauthorized entry or exit through the crossing.