CENTCOM, regional partners pledge cooperation on Hormuz security

Shafaq News- Manama

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday hosted a regional security dialogue in Bahrain, bringing together senior military leaders from 12 Middle Eastern countries to discuss regional security and defense cooperation.

According to CENTCOM, the meeting, led by Commander Admiral Brad Cooper and hosted by the Bahrain Defence Force, included military officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while discussing ways to strengthen regional defense cooperation.

The dialogue marked the first participation by military leaders from Syria and Lebanon in a US-led regional defense conference.

Earlier today, the United States had reached a preliminary agreement to release $3 billion in Iranian funds as part of indirect technical talks on implementing their bilateral memorandum of understanding. Parallel discussions are also underway on a new mechanism for managing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, based on a proposal put forward by Oman.