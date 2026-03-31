Air defenses down 20+ drones over Erbil in a single night

Shafaq News- Erbil

Air defenses shot down more than 20 drones over Erbil on Tuesday, with no casualties reported, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said during a press conference.

He confirmed that both missile defense systems and aircraft were used to intercept the drones during a wave of attacks across the city.

Residents reported a series of explosions in the evening, beginning with five consecutive blasts followed by three more, as interceptors engaged incoming drones.