Air defenses down 20+ drones over Erbil in a single night
2026-03-31T22:42:32+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
Air defenses shot down more than 20 drones over Erbil on Tuesday, with no casualties reported, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said during a press conference.
He confirmed that both missile defense systems and aircraft were used to intercept the drones during a wave of attacks across the city.
Residents reported a series of explosions in the evening, beginning with five consecutive blasts followed by three more, as interceptors engaged incoming drones.