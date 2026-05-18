SLC flags gaps in Iraq’s new government program

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The State of Law Coalition (SLC), led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, considered on Monday, the newly formed government program insufficient to address Iraq’s electricity crisis, particularly as the country remains dependent on Iranian gas supplies to keep parts of the power system running.

Speaking to Shafaq News, MP Ibtisam al-Hilali noted that the Coalition holds other reservations, though it was ‘’unable to present them during the parliamentary confidence session held last Thursday.’’ Among the main concerns is the need to curb inflation within broader financial reform measures, alongside continued pressure on the US dollar exchange rate in the parallel market.

She also urged the repeal of decisions issued after the 2025 parliamentary elections and during the caretaker government period, arguing that some of those measures increased financial burdens on citizens through taxes and fees while affecting public sector employees in relation to transfers and postgraduate study arrangements.

Last week, the newly formed cabinet led by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi introduced a broad set of directives focused on anti-corruption measures, economic reform, digital transformation, and institutional restructuring.

Read more: What does Iraq's new government promise? A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program