Israel's silence on IRI’s attacks linked to US Pressure, Says al-Maliki coalition

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, revealed that the United States is exerting pressure on Israel to prevent it from launching any strikes against Iraq.

Saad al-Muttalibi, a senior member of the coalition, told Shafaq News that the Israeli entity has not yet carried out any aggressive strikes on Iraq in response to actions by Iraqi factions. He emphasized that any Israeli attack would negatively affect relations between Baghdad and Washington, especially considering the existing security agreement between the two nations.

In October, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, stressed that decisions of war and peace are to be made by Iraq’s constitutional institutions, warning that any deviation from this would face the force of the state, backed by the constitution and law.

Additionally, the Coordination Framework revealed Iraq’s preparations in case of a potential Israeli attack, with Iraqi authorities taking military and security measures in coordination with leadership, amidst escalating regional tensions threatening to extend the conflict into Iraq.

For several months, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)—a coalition of Iran-aligned Iraqi factions that includes groups like Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujabaa, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhadaa—has reported regular rocket and drone attacks targeting Israeli interests. The United States has designated all of these groups as terrorist organizations.