Iraq places 88th in global economic development ranking

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked 88th out of 100 countries and 11th among Arab states in the 2026 US News & World Report Best Countries rankings for economic development, placing ahead of Algeria and Jordan.

The report estimated Iraq’s gross domestic product (GDP) at $666 billion, with a purchasing power parity (PPP) GDP per capita of $14,464.

The United Arab Emirates led the Arab rankings, placing 31st worldwide with a GDP of $870.4 billion and a PPP GDP per capita of $79,229. Qatar followed in 43rd ($360.2 billion; PPP GDP per capita: $126,046), ahead of Saudi Arabia in 50th ($2.5 trillion; $71,375).

Egypt came in 62nd ($2.2 trillion; $19,094), followed by Kuwait in 63rd ($256.8 billion; $52,444), Oman in 71st ($220.5 billion; $41,740), Tunisia in 73rd ($178.3 billion; $14,521), Bahrain in 79th ($106.3 billion; $66,941), Morocco in 81st ($402.8 billion; $10,415), and Lebanon in 83rd ($72.6 billion; $12,575).

Algeria followed in 89th with a GDP of $824.9 billion and a PPP GDP per capita of $17,621, while Jordan placed 90th with corresponding figures of $125 billion and $10,821.