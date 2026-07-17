Iran missile strikes kill nine Kurdish opposition fighters

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah/ Erbil

Nine fighters from the opposition group Kurdistan Toilers' Party (Komala) were killed on Friday in Iranian missile strikes near Zargwez in Al-Sulaymaniyah province of Iraqi Kurdistan, the group said.

According to the group, more than 40 attacks on Komala positions in Iraqi Kurdistan were recorded over the past 39 days, involving over 100 missiles and drones.

“I warn the perpetrators of this crime that your end is near; you will not be able to escape the people's vengeance or the hand of justice, and you will be severely punished,” Komala’s Secretary General Abdullah Mohtadi posted on X.

جنایت سنگین‌جمهوری اسلامی بی‌پاسخ نخواهد ماندبامداد امروز یکی از اردوگاەهای کومه‌له واقع در منطقه زرگویز در اقلیم کردستان عراق مورد حملات شدید و سنگین موشکی سپاه پاسداران تروریستی رژیم جمهوری اسلامی قرار گرفت. در این حملات جنایتکارانه متأسفانه نه تن از پیشمرگان جانشان را از… — Abdullah Mohtadi (@AbdullahMohtadi) July 17, 2026

Kurdistan Region security forces (Asayish) in al-Sulaymaniyah reported that seven missiles struck three locations: four in Zargwez, one in Qasradi, and two near Tal Kobani in Qaradagh district. The authorities did not identify any party responsible for the attack.