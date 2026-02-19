Deadly Al-Sulaymaniyah vehicle incident draws conflicting accounts

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdish security authorities on Thursday ruled that the recent deadly vehicle incident on the al-Sulaymaniyah–Dokan road was a traffic accident, while the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan described it as a “suspicious” explosion targeting one of its vehicles.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday, near Hasan Tapa village, when an armored Land Cruiser carrying two Komala members caught fire, leaving one dead and another injured. Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT) suggested that an unidentified drone fired a missile at the vehicle, while Dokan district mayor Sirwan Sarhad indicated that authorities had not determined whether the blast resulted from mechanical failure or a targeted strike.

Komala, founded in 1969 by Kurdish student leaders and intellectuals as an underground political organization opposing the former Iranian monarchy, identified the deceased as Saeed Ranjbar, one of its Peshmerga members, and confirmed that the injured Aram Bahrami remains in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Asayish in al-Sulaymaniyah said investigative teams determined the Land Cruiser overturned before catching fire, with no evidence of an external strike.