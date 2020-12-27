Tension between Syrian Government Forces and Asayish

Date: 2020-12-27T10:14:48+0000

Shafaq News/ Tension emerged between the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) and Syrian government forces after Asayish arrested an officer and members of the latter. The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration's security forces control the area of Qamishli in northeastern Syria except for the airport, a security square inside the city, and villages in the southern countryside of the city. Shafaq News correspondent said, "Asayish forces arrested a Syrian security officer, accompanied by members, which caused tension between Asayish forces and government forces in the city." The correspondent added, "there were no clashes between the two parties," indicating, "there was a state of tension, and each side avoided passing the security points of the other side." These developments come when Ain Issa region is witnessing almost daily Turkish attacks, while Russia is exerting pressure on the SDF to hand over the area to the Syrian government, which the SDF rejects.

